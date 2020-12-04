By Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

Former Interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Bisi Akande hosted on Thursday Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola; the party’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Interior Minister Rauf Aregbesola in his Ila Orangun country home.

He held a meeting that lasted for about four hours with the trio.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Akande’s media aide and former Osun State Commissioner for Information, Lani Baderinwa, explained that Aregbesola was in Osun to see the former governor as part of the civic engagement directed by President Mohammadu Buhari.

He said: “Aregbesola was here as part of civic engagements as directed by the President not too long ago. He could not have done it alone; he has to come with the sitting governor.

“Whatever is the core of their discussion is not opened to me, but I know they are inside. Incidentally, Asiwaju as usual who comes around randomly without anybody knowing was around too. That is what happened today.

“We joined them at the meeting and I believe that as the national leader of the party, he has a stake in the whole scenario, therefore, there was nothing unusual about the meeting.

“I’m not aware of any problem between Aregbesola and Oyetola. It has always been speculations in the media that they are at loggerheads with each other.”

Aregbesola posted on his Twitter handle that he arrived Osun State with an entourage from the Ministry of Interior to commence stakeholders’ engagement meeting with stakeholders as directed by President Buhari.

He stated: “Our entourage paid a courtesy visit to our leader and father, Baba Bisi Akande, alongside Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Adegboyega Oyetola in Ila Orangun. Baba advised us on #EndSARS, insecurity amongst other issues.”