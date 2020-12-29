Our Reporter

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commiserated with former Kano State governor Rabiu Kwankwaso over the demise of his father, Alhaji Musa Kwankwaso.

In a condolence letter issued in Lagos yesterday, Tinubu expressed shock at the passing of the former governor’s father, who was the District Head of Madobi

Alhaji Kwankwaso died in the early hours of Friday in Kano. He was 93.

The APC leader, who described the death of as painful, prayed God to grant his soul Al janna Fridaus and prayed Allah to comfort those left behind

The condolence message reads: “I am saddened over the death of your father and District Head of Madobi in Kano State, Alhaji Musa Sale Kwankwaso.

“Please accept my condolences and through you to other members of the family and relations left behind by elder Kwankwaso.

“The passing of our parents can be painful indeed. No matter how old they may be, we never wanted them to leave. I have been through this and so I know how hurtful it is.”

He said that he knew how close the former governor was to his father and the remarkable influence he had on him.

Tinubu, however, said that it was necessary to thank Almighty Allah that the elder Kwankwaso lived to an advanced age, served his people, Nigeria and humanity meritoriously.

The former Lagos governor said: “He was an excellent human being, a deeply religious man and the district head of his people in Madobi who provided them exemplary leadership.

“His passing is no doubt a huge loss to Madobi, Kano State and indeed Nigeria.”

He added that he was glad that the late Kwankwaso left behind wonderful children including a former governor who had also gone on to serve the state and the country well in various capacities.

Tinubu also condoled with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the government and people of Kano State over the passing of their eminent son and prayed that God would give them the fortitude to bear the loss.