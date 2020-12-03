Our Reporter

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Wednesday commiserated with Governor Babagana Zulum and the people of Borno State over last Saturday’s killing of scores of farmers in Zabarmari community, Jere Local Government of the state by Boko Haram insurgents.

The former Lagos governor condemned what he called cold-blooded murder of innocent farmers toiling to eke out a living for themselves and their families and provide food security for our nation.

Tinubu said the killing was not only callous, but satanic.

Some 67 farmers were rounded up and their throats slit by the insurgents in the dastardly killing. Forty-three victims were buried on Sunday.

In a passionate letter to the governor made available to reporters by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “It is with utmost sorrow and distress that I commiserate with you on the dastardly and inhuman killing of dozens of farmers in Zabarmari, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, on Saturday 28th November 2020.

“The cold-blooded murder of these innocent citizens, toiling to eke out a living for themselves and their families and provide food security for our nation is not only callous but satanic.

“I recall your strident sacrifices to ensure that millions of displaced Borno residents are resettled in their ancestral homes and return to their various occupations. These efforts have not only helped in increasing agricultural output but have also given joy to the displaced.

“Your Excellency, this unfortunate incident despite your spirited efforts in complementing the efforts of the Federal security forces is a sad reminder that the war against these desperate and blood-thirsty insurgents will require more efforts to win.

“My hope and prayer is that Allah will give you the courage to continue to provide succour to your people even in the face of this rather depressing event.

“My condolences go to the families of the deceased and the entire Borno citizenry. My prayer is that Allah will give comfort them and bring quick recovery to the injured. May he also grant the deceased eternal rest.

“Once again, please, accept my heartfelt condolences.”