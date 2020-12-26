Our Reporter

Senator Oluremi Tinubu has urged residents of Lagos Central Senatorial District to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 guidelines, especially during the Christmas festivities.

Tinubu in a message on the occasion of the festival asked her constituents to “maintain social and physical distance, wear a mask when in public, observe good hygiene and hope that this will all come to an end soon.”

She also enjoined them to “continue to extend a helping hand to our neighbours and those around us.”

“In addition, I challenge you all to send a gift to someone you do not know, and I can assure you that the joy it brings is unquantifiable.”

Continuing, she said: “even though this year has been challenging, to be witnessing this year’s Christmas celebration is in itself, a miracle.

“While global occurrences may mean that the celebration would differ from what we are used to, it is important to focus on the reason for the celebration – Jesus.

“As the year winds down, it is also a good opportunity to take stock of the year in retrospect, while planning for the next year.”