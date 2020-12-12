The All Progressives Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu, has mourned the death of Leadership newspaper publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, who he described as a courageous and conscientious journalist and columnist.

In a statement issued by his Media Office and signed by Tunde Rahman, Mr Tinubu said he had a cordial relationship with Mr Nda-Isaiah.

He said: “I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the death of Leadership Newspaper publisher, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.



“He was a friend and associate. We had a built cordial relationship between us long before we founded the APC together with others and before he contested for the presidential ticket at the primaries of our party in 2014.

“As a journalist and columnist, he was bold, courageous, and conscientious. A pharmacist, he made an audacious move when he founded the Leadership newspaper in 2001.

“Nda-Isaiah was not only a newspaper publisher, he was also an entrepreneur with varied business interests.

“His death is a blow to the journalism profession, which he served with all his heart. Perhaps, his last major appearance was last Tuesday’s Annual General Meeting of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria held in Lagos. My condolences to the NPAN. I commiserate with the management and staff of Leadership newspaper.

“I mourn in particular with his wife, children, and relations. May Almighty Allah comfort them and give them the strength to cope with this sudden death of their patriarch. I also extend my condolences to Etsu Nupe, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, the government and people of Niger State for the loss of their illustrious son. I pray that the soul of our friend, Nda-Isaiah, find eternal rest.”

Similarly, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the death of Mr Nda-Isaiah as painful, saying Nigeria has lost another patriotic and detribalised citizen.

In a statement signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the late publisher’s eternal passage came at a time when Nigeria needed more of his knowledge and wealth of experience in different areas of endeavours.

The governor added that the late Mr Nda-Isaiah’s Leadership newspaper, which has been at the forefront of fighting for a better society had just honoured him along with some prominent Nigerians for modest contributions to humanity and was looking forward to attending the event.

He said: “Death is not what anybody has control over. It will come when it’s time. It is painful that the late Nda-Isaiah left at a time when some of us were looking forward to the Leadership newspaper event.”

“It is my prayer that God will grant him eternal rest and grant his family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. He will be sorely missed.”

Mr Nda-Isaiah, who trained as a pharmacist, was a renowned columnist, and one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He died on Friday at the age of 58.