THE 3rd Annual Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable will hold on Wednesday.

This year’s event is being organised by the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Foundation (SAAF) which is scheduled for launch on the same day, in collaboration with the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies (IPSS), University of Ibadan.

To present the Lead paper entitled: “States and the burden of National Development in Nigeria”, is the internationally renowned Political Scientist, Emeritus Professor John Ayoade. Discussants are drawn from different fields of expertise.

They include Dr Ona Ekhomu, a renowned security expert and Chairman of Transworld Security, Pro Yemisi Bamgbose of the Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, Professor Olanrewaju Olaniyan, Director, Centre for Sustenable Development, Dr Freedom Onuoha of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Dr Amina Saliu, Senior Programme Officer, the McArthur Foundation and Mr Jide Ojo, a public Affairs analyst. The event which holds at the International Conference Centre, UI will have Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the Special Guest of Honour, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Chairman.

The key note address will be delivered by the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi.

Earlier in the day, the Foundation will pay a courtesy visit to the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof Babatunde Ekanola and subsequently move to the IPSS to lay the foundation for the Senator Abiola Ajimobi Resource Centre donated by the Foundation to the University.

According to Prof Tajudeen Akanji, Director of IPSS, the Institute entered into the collaboration with the Foundation in order to ensure the sustenance of the development agenda and legacies of Senator Abiola Ajimobi. “He stood for peace, he stood for development and these are also ideals that the institute stands for, hence the collaboration.”

Also speaking on the issue, Mr Bolaji Tunji, the Special Adviser on Media to the former governor said the partnership with the Institute was to ensure that the annual roundtable is institutionalised in order to ensure its sustainability.

“We know what the late governor stood for, he stood for development. He was passionate about Nigeria and the need to ensure we have a nation to be proud of. His passion for Oyo State was non pareil. He laid a solid foundation for the development of a 21st century state thus earning the sobriquet of the father of modern Oyo State.