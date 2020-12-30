The senior pastor of Citadel Global Community Church in Lagos, Tunde Bakare, and former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, have engaged themselves in a war of words over Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PREMIUM TIMES on December 24 reported that Mr Bakare, in a sermon titled, “An Idle Man’s Brain Is The Devil’s Workshop” described Mr Tinubu as the leader of the Yoruba people.

He praised the former governor of Lagos for delivering the centre of excellence and almost all the Southwest states from the “onslaught of PDP.”

“Like Jephthah the Gileadite, he has fought many battles on behalf of the Yoruba people and won despite his rough beginning and God does not need anybody’s permission to put such in his hall of fame despite their past deeds and ancestry. Despite his growing up challenges, the dents and the detours of his life, he like Jephthah delivered Lagos State and nearly all the southwest states from the onslaught of the PDP from 1999 to 2007.

“Truth be told, without his cooperation and political dexterity, the APC victory at the polls in 2015 and 2019 would have been impossible,” Mr Bakare was quoted.

He warned “Yoruba rancorous elements, noisemakers who have not achieved much as Asiwaju Tinubu has achieved, but are always querying and worrying themselves about his ancestry,” to stop his persecution against him.

In reaction to Mr Bakare’s statement, Mr Fani-Kayode accused the pastor of being inconsistent. He asked that “could this volte face have been motivated by the fact that an unsavoury event which allegedly took place in 1990 in the life of the pastor was about to be exposed by the Tinubu camp? I’m not making any allegations here: I’m only asking a question.”

“Again, could it have anything to do with an allegedly ugly situation with a bank whose ownership recently changed hands?” Mr Fani-Kayode queried in part of his piece.

He also quoted Yinka Odumakin, the spokesperson for Afenifere to have condemned Mr Bakare, saying, “It is the very height of the abuse of the rostrum for a Pastor to say to us no matter how God-forsaken the country has become that if somebody is accused of being a thief, the rest of us should go and become thieves as well.”

In a swift reaction to Mr Fani-Kayode, Mr Bakare in a letter addressed to a chieftain of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Mr Odumakin, to expose his alleged shady deals in 1990.

“As he (Fani-Kayode) described you (Odumakin) affectionately as his brother in the piece, I believe you are either companions or must be in the same league or camp. I have only one appeal to make through you to him: Tell him to expose my supposed “ugly past of 1990″ he must know about and the shady deals involving some bank that just changed hands that involved me in any shape or manner.”

“If Femi does not do so as soon as possible then he has published deliberate falsehood about me. I will await this publication soonest. For the sake of Femi’s mother who I ministered Christ to in their Papa home while Femi himself was still in the grip of Satan, I will hold my peace for now.”

Mr Bakare said nobody can blackmail him over anything done in the past.

“If you or he or any other person know of any shady deal that I have done with any individual, corporation or government, please feel free to publish it.”

Mr Bakare was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election. They both ran under the banner of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) while Mr Tinubu’s party, Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), presented a former anti-corruption chief, Nuhu Ribadu.

The duo lost to Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The ACN and the CPC later merged in the build-up to the 2015 elections to form the APC, which brought Mr Buhari to power.

There have been various rumours that Mr Tinubu would run for president in 2023 but the national leader of the ruling party is yet to officially declare his ambitions and he has not also ruled out the rumours.