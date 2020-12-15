The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, has decried the growing insecurity in Nigeria, emphasizing that the country can no longer condone the carnage.

Mr Tinubu said this when he paid a visit to governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and his people to sympathise with them over the recent mass killing of farmers in a rice field.

While unconfirmed reports had it that about 100 were killed, the federal government confirmed that at least 48 farmers were slaughtered about three weeks ago in Zabarmari district of Borno.

Tinubu who spoke to journalists at the Government House in Maiduguri said peace and progress cannot be achieved in an environment where lives are being threatened recklessly.

“We cannot achieve peace and stability in an environment where people are butchered while in search of their means of livelihoods,” said Mr Tinubu.

Tinubu said he was in the state to sympathise and condole with the people of Borno, particularly the governor who has been working tirelessly to ensure peace and stability returns to the state.

“And even as a nation, we want peace in this country. We cannot achieve peace and stability in an environment where people are butchered while in search of their means of livelihoods.

“And those who may be promoting all of these dissidents are called upon to try the other means of peace.

“Let’s get our youths engaged, we cannot afford any of this carnage any longer.

“We have to engage our youth, train and retrain them. No human being is un-retrainable, no human being is un-engageable. We have to change our tactics in some areas,” Tinubu said.

The APC leader noted that he was not in the state to answer political questions but to search for peace for the nation.

“I’m in search of peace and harmony for a state. But if you see elements of ants, rats cockroaches in APC, kindly get a flit and flit them out,” Tinubu said.

