The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has expressed hope that killers of the chairman of the party in Nasarawa State, Philip Shekwo, will be made to face the wrath of the law.

Mr Shekwo was abducted on November 21 from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, and found dead on Sunday, November 22.

The deceased was buried on November 27 in his hometown, Yelwa, Toto Local Government Area, amid tears by family and sympathisers.

Prominent Nigerians have mourned the demise of the APC chieftain, calling the government to intensify efforts in putting an end to kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in the country.

“Shekwo’s killing was a callous, wicked and dastardly act. He did not deserve to die the way he did. Indeed, no one deserves to be so killed in such a gruesome manner,” Mr Tinubu said in a statement on Tuesday.

The former governor also commiserated with the governor and the government of Nasarawa State.

“I hope and pray that security agents will get to the bottom of this horrid killing and bring the perpetrators to book,” he said.

“My hearts also go out to the family of the deceased, the immediate-past governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Tanko Al-Makura, and the teeming APC members in the state.

“I pray that Almighty Allah comfort them all. In particular, I pray that Allah stand by the wife and children, and indeed by all those left behind by the deceased. May the soul of Mr. Shekwo rest in the bosom of the Lord.”