By Tajudeen Adeban

The Fatima Charity Foundation (FCF) has distributed 500 school bags to pupils of Government Senior College, Ikoyi and five other junior high schools in Lagos.

The schools are located at Osborne School Complex, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The foundation also donated food items to the Heritage Homes Orphanage on Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki.

FCF’s Founder and President Chief Bintu-Fatima Tinubu said her love for children and education was the motive behind the gesture.

Chief Tinubu, who came with members of the foundation in Nigeria @ 60 customised white shirts, said the distribution was meant to be done during the 60th anniversary of the country, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gesture, she said, was to complement the efforts of the state and local governments in education.

She urged the pupils to ensure they keep to COVID-19 protocols and sensitise their neighbours on the need to curb the spread of the virus.

“I appeal to the head teachers and teachers to ensure they continue to enforce the protocols by making the pupils to wash and sanitise their hands regularly. They should wear face masks and maintain social distancing, not forgetting to cover their noses and mouths when sneezing or coughing,” she said.

Tinubu called for more moral teaching in schools.

The Chairman of Ikoyi-Obalende Local Council Development Area, Fuad Atanda-Lawal, thanked Chief Tinubu for the fantastic initiative.