After years of killings and destruction of property occasioned by upheavals in Assa and Chonku chiefdoms of Wukari Council of Taraba State, the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups came together for the first time yesterday, at the instance of the committee, to exchange pleasantries.

This was as the resettlement committee assigned to sensitise the chiefdoms in the state on peaceful coexistence appealed to the two ethnic groups to sheathe their swords to allow for healing and reconciliation.

The Guardian observed them reiterating their commitment to work with the committee to bring back persons who fled the communities as a result of the crises.

Vowing to sheathe their swords, the warring parties described Governor Darius Ishaku’s decision to set up the committee as a sign of genuine reconciliation.

The historic occasion took place at the Lincoln Multipurpose Hall in Wukari.

Also, the two tribes visited the chairman, Taraba State Council of Chiefs, Dr. Shakarau Angyu, in his palace.

Led by Edward Adi, with Luka Agbu as secretary, the committee has security outfits operating in the state, representatives of the two ethnic groups, and traditional rulers from both chiefdoms as members.

“Today is a landmark occasion where the Tiv and Jukun are brought together to understand each other since this committee’s terms of reference touch on the aspect of building confidence among you,” Adi said.

He expressed sadness that the crisis seemed to have weakened the cord that used to bind the people together.

Pleading with both parties to take whatever the committee was doing very seriously, he added: “Our governor has seen the beauty of peace and mandated this committee to set a standard for Chonku and Assa chiefdoms, so that if both of you cooperate and obey law and order as well as recognise constituted authorities in your respective chiefdoms, then he can think of expanding our mandate to accommodate other chiefdoms that have the same problem.”



