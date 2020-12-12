By Ayo Onikoyi

Prolific and eclectic Nigerian hip pop female star, Tiwa Savage stole the show at the Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) award on Wednesday as she performed with her signature vibrancy and stagecraft.

That, alone was enough to light up the event but she completely blew everyone away when she detoured to bring back the memories of the victims of the #Endsars Protests, particularly the massacre of October 20, 2020 at the Lekki Toll Gate aptly tagged “Lekki Massacre”

In an emotion laden-voice the superstar who was performing for the first time on MOBO stage cried out, “Who gave the order” to the cheers and tears of the audience both at the venue and those streaming on YouTube.

While Tiwa Savage stole the hearts of many Nigerians, it was Wizkid and Burna Boy who did the country proud as big winners on the night. While Wizkid clinched the Best African Act award Burna Boy walked away with the Best International Act.

The MOBO Awards which is the UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz. It was live-streamed exclusively on YouTube at 7.00PM GMT and broadcast on BBC One at 10.45PM GMT with special highlights available on BBC iPlayer the same night and supporting content in BBC Sounds.

The Best African Act award category was in association with Afrozons, an American-based creator of popular TV show “How Far With Sheila O” on HIPTv.

Vanguard News Nigeria