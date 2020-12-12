Tiwa Savage

Prolific and eclectic Nigerian hip pop female star, Tiwa Savage stole the show at the Music Of Black Origin (MOBO) award on Wednesday as she performed with her signature vibrancy and stagecraft.

That, alone was enough to light up the event but she completely blew everyone away when she detoured to bring back the memories of the victims of the #Endsars Protests.

In an emotion laden-voice the superstar who was performing for the first time on MOBO stage cried out, “Who gave the order” to the cheers and tears of audience both at the venue and those streaming on YouTube.

While Tiwa Savage stole the hearts of many Nigerians, it was Wizkid and Burna Boy who did the country proud as big winners on the night. While Wizkid clinched the Best African Act award, Burna Boy walked away with the Best International Act.

The MOBO Awards which is UK’s biggest celebration of Black music and culture was hosted by Maya Jama and Chunkz. It was live-streamed exclusively on YouTube at 7.00PM GMT and broadcast on BBC One at 10.45PM GMT with special highlights available on BBC iPlayer the same night and supporting content in BBC Sounds.

The Best African Act award category was in association with Afrozons, an American-based creator of popular TV show “How Far With Sheila O” on HIPTv.

Ondo State, an oil-producing state, which has a lot of riverine areas, recruited only 500, while Ekiti recruited 300 or 400 personnel. I don’t know the figure for Osun state, but I know it will not be up to 1,500. So, for them to perform very well, they need more men.

The level of recruitment has to be higher than 1,500 because Oyo state has 33 local governments and when you divide 1,500 into 33 places how many men will be there in each local government? I believe that the governors should come up with a security trust fund in their states to generate money from their citizens to support this outfit. It will help equip and also recruit more people to enhance their performance.

I am a realist and I don’t deceive myself. In Ose local government, where the Oba was killed, how many Amotekun personnel are in Ose local government? Information to our disposal says they had only 6 or 7 Amotekun personnel in Ose local government and the local government is a big council area. I believe the governors should introduce security trust funds in their states to generate money to run the outfit. I will still say that the outfit is not enough to address insecurity in the region.

If the Senate is saying Nigeria should not expect a new constitution from them and we know that it is through this new constitution that we can have all these things, so how do you think Nigerians can go about all this?

It is a struggle that we must continue to agitate for. As a matter of fact, our people in Diaspora do not want to listen to restructuring anymore, they want the Yoruba nation. It’s only the elite class in Yoruba land that are relaxed on restructuring. Their mindset is that we have been agitating for restructuring for almost 31 years now and they don’t want to shift grounds on restructuring. They even have the impression and mindset that those asking for restructuring are just paying lips service to buy time for the 2023 elections.

So, the majority of our people in the Diaspora are not even ready for restructuring, they don’t even pray that Nigeria should restructure, they want a separate nation. I can tell you there is a lot of pressure on me but I am not an entity, I am representing one of the institutions in Yoruba land.

I cannot just jump into self-determination like that without looking at the body language of the various institutions, various monarchs and even the governors. That is one reason I am still clamouring for restructuring. If we want to talk about reality, the restructuring is becoming too late.

