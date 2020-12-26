A tourism expert and founder of Aloha Hotel and Resort, Osogbo, Osun State, Otunba Soba Oyeleke has described tourism and culture as veritable tools for nation-building and good employment-generating links, if well utilized for the benefit of the youths.

Oyeleke, who is also the convener of the Kawai Hula Dance, a new dance step brought into Nigeria from Hawaii in the United States of America, stated this shortly after the Kawai Hula dance was used to entertain guests at the final burial ceremony of his father, the late Pa Israel Oyeleke, in Ororuwo, Boripe Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to him, dance and other aspects of culture can also serve means of creating a bond among citizens while at the same time serving as money-spinning ventures, if they are accorded the necessary attention they deserve.

“Since Osun State doesn’t have oil or anything else to export for money, the State Government should take advantage of the potentials available in the tourism sector to boost the state’s economy for the prosperity of the youths.

“Kawai Hula dance is something Osun State of Osun can tap into for an improvement in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). It is a unique dance, a kind of dance that is very interesting and capable of fostering love and friendship among the people, if the people can take interest in it.

“Tourism and culture is big business around the world today. Osun can take this rare opportunity of making the Hula Kawaii dance go round the state. If the state can take and own this dance in Nigeria, it will be very good because it will add to some of the already existing tourism potentials of the state.’’