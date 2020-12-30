From left— Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, Managing Director, Toyota Nigeria Ltd., TNL, receiving the Automobile Brand of the Year Award from Dr. Ogho Okiti, Managing Director BusinessDay Media; and Mr. Bunmi Onafowokan, General Manager, Corporate Services, TNL.

*Dedicates award to customers

By Theodore Opara

MANAGING Director of Toyota Nigeria Ltd., Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, has given an insight into the Toyota budget car the company intends to launch into the Nigerian market in the first quarter of next year.

The managing director, while receiving the award of Automobile Brand of the Year at the Nigeria Business Leadership Awards organised by BusinessDay Newspapers, said the company will introduce a world-class budget car to kick-start the year.

He said: “In the company’s tradition of making its customers happy, a budget vehicle will be launched in the first quarter of 2021.

“Expectedly the vehicle is imbued with superior quality and beauty of Toyota and it is worth looking forward to its introduction into the Nigerian market.”

Toyota Nigeria Limited, the most popular brand in Nigeria showed the stuff it was made of at the ceremony.

Toyota came tops in the autobrand category, after a rigorous assessment by a carefully selected panel of Judges, in the keenly contested category.

Dedicating the award to its teeming customers in the country, Ade-Ojo assured that the company will continue to offer the best in sales and after-sales.

He noted that the company will continue to put in place structures that will add value to the company’s service delivery to ensure that their customers remain happy and committed to the brand.

For many decades, the Toyota brand has become a household name in the country accounting for eight out of every 10 cars on Nigerian roads.

The popularity of the Toyota brand in Nigeria has made it the preferred choice of many Nigerian car buyers both in the brand new and used car segments.

Though the firm is yet to disclose the kind of car that it is bringing to the market, sources said the Toyota budget car is likely to be a compact sedan.

Vanguard News Nigeria