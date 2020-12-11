Britain’s decision to scrap tariffs on US goods has sparked fury in America, with trade officials warning the UK it has no authority, Daily Express reports.

Donald Trump’s trade office warned Britain it had no authority from the world trade organisation (WTO) to impose tariffs on its own after it finally unshackles itself from the EU.

The move comes after international trade secretary Liz Truss said tariffs would be scrapped as soon as the UK is out of the EU transition period on January 1 in a bid to help incentivise incoming US president Joe Biden.

The UK announced on Thursday, 10 December, that it would suspend tariffs on aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co jets and other US goods on January 1, describing the move as an attempt to de-escalate a long-running conflict over aircraft subsidies that has dragged the US and Europe into a tit-for-tat tariff war.

In a statement from United States trade representative, officials welcomed the move for a negotiated solution but warned that the United States does not agree, however, that the UK would have any authority to impose tariffs.

The decision comes amid wider trade talks between Britain and the US and ends a united front on tariffs among Airbus’s political backers Britain, France, Germany and Spain.

Diplomats say US and EU trade chiefs are in serious negotiations to end the 16-year-old aircraft trade dispute, as last year the EU placed tariffs worth £3billion on American products.

The measures were imposed after the world trade organisation (WTO) ruled the US had unlawfully subsidised Boeing to the detriment of the UK and EU aerospace industry.

The subsidy dispute is the largest case ever handled by the WTO and comes to a head just as Britain is leaving the EU, forcing it to seek new trade deals.

Britain is hoping to secure a free trade deal with the US as early as possible in Mr Biden’s presidency.

