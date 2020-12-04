The Olugbon of Orile Igbon, Ogbomosho, and Vice Chairman, Oyo State Council of Obas, Oba Francis Alao, has said traditional rulers had an important role to play in national development, which can only happen when they speak truth to power.







Alao further expressed confidence in the Oniru of Iru Land, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, to use his experience in governance prior to his ascendancy to the throne to bring development to his kingdom. He said this on Wednesday in Lagos when he paid a courtesy call on the Oniru.

He noted that many traditional rulers in the country had acquired a lot of professional experiences in various fields before ascending the throne, stressing that such experiences could be brought to bear on the quality of advice given to people in government.







“Traditional rulers’ role in national development happens when we speak truth to power. Those who know me know I speak truth to power. Although our role is advisory, that does not mean we should not come out and tell them in order to enhance true governance in the state, local and federal levels.”

Responding, the Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba Lawal thanked the Olugbon for the visit, his words of advice and prayers adding that he would continue to discharge his roles in his kingdom without fear or favour.

He added that as traditional rulers, their roles are multi-dimensional as they are the closest to the grassroots hence their role as advisers of the government had to be viewed seriously and discharged with utmost sense of responsibilities.