By Oziegbe Okoeki

The Operatives of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) is to arraign 60 vehicle owners/drivers who were arrested for driving against traffic and on BRT lane causing road obstructions over the weekend in Lagos.

Chairman of the Agency, Jejeloye Shola, a Superintendent of Police, who led the enforcement team during the exercise, disclosed that the 60 traffic offenders were apprehended in different parts of the State for the various traffic offences in contravention of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018.

The Chairman stated further that it was worrisome seeing both educated private car owners and commercial bus drivers driving against traffic or causing road obstructions to other road users across the State.

In his words, “Honestly, it is painful that with the high level of enlightenment campaigns and serious warnings by the government, motorists including private car owners could still be driving against traffic with total disregard, without fear of crushing innocent passersby or causing collision with on-coming vehicles”

“The Agency will keep enhancing the enforcement of the Law which has been checking the excesses of motorists who drive with impunity on our roads,” he added.

The Chairman commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the donation of additional operational vehicles for the exercise tagged ‘Anti One-Way’, to further boost traffic enforcement operations by the Agency.

Jejeloye confirmed that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu has directed that the enforcement operations on motorists driving against traffic, on BRT corridors and road obstructions be intensified in every part of the State.

The Chairman, however, urged motorists to desist from driving against traffic and obey the various traffic signs conspicuously displayed on all roads across the city by the government.