NPFL club Sunshine Stars are in serious danger of a ban by world football governing body FIFA after it was alleged they paid part of the subsequent transfer money for Kenneth Omeruo’s switch to Leganes from Chelsea to a party not involved with the player.

A source revealed that Sunshine top officials are now in hot water after ASC Jobisports Academy alleged that they paid a Lagos-based agent a percentage from Omeruo’s transfer to La Liga even when he was not the one who gave Sunshine Stars the player.

“Sunshine Stars agreed in writing with Jobisports, the source for Omeruo, they will pay them 40% of the subsequent transfer of the player. This is documented,” a source informed

“However, when the money hit Sunshine Stars bank account, they chose to pay an agent, who is not known to this transaction, and also allegedly shared the money between themselves.

“JobiSports have a good, air-tight case and have taken their case to the Nigeria Football Federation before they head to FIFA court.”

This latest allegations come on the heels of another transfer scandal that involved the Akure club and Shina FC after Frank Sasere moved to Swiss club FC Lugano two years ago.

In the coming days details of the Omeruo transfer scandal will be made public, it was further gathered.