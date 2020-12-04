In a show of humanitarian support, FCM Travels has reached out to children and employees of the Lions Village Motherless Babies Home, Lekki, Lagos, with food donations.







The gesture was aimed at bringing relief and smiles to the vulnerable group that could have been forgotten during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy.







Head of Business, FCM Travel Solutions, Nigeria, Adejoju Sikuade, said the donation was in commemoration of this year’s World Food Day and to as well celebrate World Children’s Day.







Sikuade said: “The year 2020 has been very eventful; COVID-19 pandemic affected almost every aspect of our lives and so we have decided to reach out to those who may have been negatively impacted by this.







“We are aware that donations to orphanage homes and many other institutions that rely largely on support from the public may have dwindled drastically. Hence, this has spurred us to action.”

Our donation is also a contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals two, which is to achieve zero hunger by 2030.”







Social Worker at the orphanage, Funmilayo Adebayo, thanked the visiting team on behalf of the management, staff and children. She called on kind Lagosians and donors to remember the orphanage in cash and kind.







The orphanage, a home to over 57 children, was created to provide care and protection for abandoned, abused, orphaned, and homeless children recovered around Lagos.