The social media has been agog for the past few hours following the inability of internet users to access Google services in different countries of the world lunchtime on Monday.

There were various comments on Twitter on Monday afternoon that Google services which include Gmail, Google Docs and YouTube went simultaneously down.

Many users took to social media to ask if the challenges were personal or common to others. But comments suggested that similar challenges were faced in Nigeria, United States of America, India, South Africa, and Australia among many other countries.

Before now, some internet services such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp have experienced downtimes.

Gmail also experienced a downtime

Users were not able to access the YouTube website as well

Google Docs was also down

Google Forms one of Google’s Service was down too

Meanwhile, Google was yet to officially react to the accessibility of its services as of the time of this report.

Its services have, however, been restored in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered comments from social media users below:

“It’s like a snow day.” — My son as he tries to log into Google Classroom — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) December 14, 2020

When Google’s Servers

were down…

I thought my WiFi had

broken and tried to fix it

& later restarted my

phone few times 😅#googledown #YouTubeDOWN @madebygoogle @YouTube @YouTube — Krishna (@most__wanted___) December 14, 2020

Google dies for 30 minutes. Suddenly I cannot work. That’s pretty lame. Not the work bit but the fact Google owns me. It’s also quite freeing. I make a coffee. I drink it staring blankly at my computer. God I’m powerful. Google comes back up. I go back to my emails. 🥸#googledown — Noé Sébert (@NoeSebert) December 14, 2020

Tried Googling why Google is down but Google didn’t respond! 🤯🤷🤦🏽‍♀️ #GoogleIsDown #ThatGoogleLife — Magic 89.9 (@Magic899) December 14, 2020

Literally me refreshing YouTube and Google right now #googledown pic.twitter.com/5ZPjritk1m — kanishk (@kxnishk) December 14, 2020

So, Google and YouTube went down, while the CISA sent out an emergency warning and shutdown orders after a series of cyber breaches. Tin foil hat time everyone! #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/6cpU6Nbycc — Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) December 14, 2020

Everyone after even Google and YouTube stopped working#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/bvTFDPlGja — Manish Shukla (@ManishS47038529) December 14, 2020