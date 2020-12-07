The Defence Headquarters says troops of Sector-1 Operation Whirl Stroke on Sunday eliminated three bandits and recovered arms and ammunition in an encounter at Tsehombe-Adaka village in Benue.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Monday, said the troops responded to a distress call about an attack by suspected armed herdsmen in the community.

Enenche said troops immediately mobilised to the location leading to a shootout between troops and bandits.

According to him, the gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits by superior firepower, following which troops successfully neutralised three of the bandits while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Troops recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with one magazine containing 5 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

“The gallant troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deter further attacks, while efforts are ongoing to locate and neutralise other bandits that might still be hibernating in the area,” he said.

Enenche, however, urged members of the public to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.

