AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Security operatives have killed several armed bandits, as the bandits attacked a market, killing two vigilante operatives and five civilians at the outskirts of Galadimawa in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident on Thursday, said, an articulated vehicle and 330 bags of maize were also burnt during the attack.

According to Aruwan, “The Kaduna State Government has been informed that several armed bandits were neutralized at the outskirts of Galadimawa in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.”

The armed bandits were neutralized after they attacked the weekly Galadimawa Market on Wednesday evening, where two vigilantes and five citizens lost their lives.

According to the security report, the armed bandits sneaked into the market around 4 pm and opened fire on the vigilantes, in the process killing the following operatives: Yusuf Magaji Iyatawa and Dabo Bafillace.

“While escaping, the bandits killed the following five citizens: Danjuma Haladu, Shuaibu Isyaku, Isyaku Adamu, Shehu Dalhatu and Musa Haruna Kerawa.

“A commercial trailer driver, one Alhaji Yusuf Tumburku who had just loaded 330 bags of maize belonging to a trader, Alhaji Hamza Ungwan Lalle Giwa, had his vehicle and the grains burnt to ashes. One other car was burnt by the armed bandits.

“The security agencies comprising the police and troops gave the armed bandits a hot pursuit while they escaped out of the general area.

“The armed bandits who were on about 15 motorcycles met their end in the hands of aggressive fighting air platforms which engaged them and subsequently neutralized several of them.

“The ground troops are still carrying out clearance operations in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and commended the military and police for neutralizing the armed bandits.

“The Governor charged locals in the Galadimawa and Kidandan general areas of Giwa local government to continue to volunteer useful information to the government and security agencies,” he said.