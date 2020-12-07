A file photo of soldiers.

Three suspected herdsmen have been killed in Tsehombe-Adaka village, Benue State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, confirmed this to Channels Television in a statement issued on Monday.

“Troops of Sector one, Operation WHIRL STROKE, yesterday, 6 December 2020 responded to a distress call from Local vigilante members reporting an ongoing attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Tsehombe-Adaka village,” the statement partly read.

“Troops immediately mobilized to the location leading to a shoot-out between troops and armed bandits.

“The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits by superior firepower, following which troops successfully neutralised 3 of the armed bandits while others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

READ ALSO: Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers, Arrest Armed Robbers In Sokoto

Weapons recovered from the bandits include one AK 47 rifle loaded with one magazine containing 5 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

The defence spokesman said troops have continued to dominate the area with aggressive patrols to deter further attacks, adding that efforts were ongoing to neutralise other bandits that might still be hibernating in the area.

Enenche also called on members of the general public to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.