A file photo of soldiers.

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke have killed two bandits at Dyom Village in Borokiyo Council Ward of Ukum Local Government Area, Benue State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche confirmed this via a statement issued on Friday.

“Troops followed the bandits in hot pursuit and neutralized 2 of them, while some others escaped with gunshot wounds,” the statement partly read.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest 13 Suspected Armed Robbers, Others In Katsina

The defence spokesman said the troops recovered some arms and ammunition and a motorcycle during the operation.

He said the killing of the bandits in the area followed a distress call on the activities of the bandits, noting that the “troops swiftly mobilized to the scene where they had contact and engaged the criminals, forcing them to flee.”

Reacting to the operation, Military High Command has commended the troops for their efforts, asking them to remain committed in the discharge of their duties.

The command also called on the soldiers to “continue to maintain routine and confidence-building patrols in the zone.”