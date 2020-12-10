A file photo of soldiers travelling in military trucks.

The military on Thursday said it has successfully neutralised two notorious bandits in Angwan Mada close to Tunga in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State.

The raid was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday by Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and 177 Battalion, military spokesman John Enenche said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kidnap Three Teachers In Delta

According to Enenche, the raid was sanctioned based on credible intelligence about the bandits’ location.

He added that the raid resulted in the recovery of 20 locally made rifles and other ammunition.

READ THE MILITARY’S FULL STATEMENT