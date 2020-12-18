A picture taken on December 18, 2020, shows the released Kankara students at a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State were rescued, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said hours after the children regained freedom.

Major General John Enenche, who is the Coordinator of Defence Media Operation at the DHQ, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the schoolboys, 344 of them, were rescued on Thursday by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji – a military operation in the north-west region of the country.

The military spokesman noted that the rescue operation was conducted in line with the promise of the Armed Forces to ensure all the students return safely.

According to him, they were rescued following credible intelligence received by the troops who carried out the operation with a high degree of professionalism.

Enenche, on behalf of the military authorities, commended the troops and personnel of other security agencies involved in the operation, as well as the civilians who provided the information that led to the success recorded.

The statement read,

TROOPS OF OPERATION HADARIN DAJI RESCUE ABDUCTED STUDENTS OF GOVERNMENT SCIENCE SECONDARY SCHOOL KANKARA, KATSINA STATE Keeping to its promise to ensure the safe return of all abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI rescued all 344 abducted students on Thursday 17 December 2020. The students were rescued on the heels of credible intelligence by our gallant troops, with a high degree of professionalism to ensure they were all rescued alive. The Military High Command commends troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, including all security agencies for their dexterity. The general public who volunteered information are also hereby appreciated.

Schoolboys Were Released

Elsewhere, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told reporters in Abuja that the students were released by their captors.

Although he did not disclose if there was any term agreed before the children were released, he noted that the schoolboys would undergo necessary medical tests before they were handed over to their families.

“As you are aware, 344 schoolboys who were kidnapped from their school in Kankara in Katsina State last Friday have all been released unharmed.

“The Federal Government is most grateful to our security and intelligence agencies for this great feat. We also wish to thank the governments of Katsina and Zamfara states, and indeed all Nigerians and friends of Nigeria,” he said.

The minister added, “The release of these schoolboys is a testament to the importance that this administration attaches to the security and safety of all Nigerians.

“There is no government in the world that will not face the challenges of security at one time or another.”