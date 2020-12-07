The political squabble between the Ebonyi State governor, Engr. Dave Umahi and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, has taken a new twist.

This new dimension has seen the Commissioner for Investment and Abuja Liaison, Government of Ebonyi State, Joseph Nkama Ekumankama, withdrawing as surety for the former Senate President.

It would be recalled that when Anyim was been investigated and detained by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for his role in the alleged mismanagement of ecological fund while serving as Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Nkama stood as a surety for him.

However, Mr Nkama, who is very loyal to Gov. Umahi, made his intention to withdraw as surety to Sen. Anyim in a letter addressed to the chairman of the EFCC dated November 30, 2020.

Nkama informed the anti-graft body of his withdrawal as a surety, citing the recent event involving Senator Ali Ndume and Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team. He said this development made him rethink his continued stand as surety for Anyim.

An excerpt of the letter shared by The Sun partly reads:

“I, Ekumankama, Joseph Nkama, Commissioner of Investment & Abuja Liaison, Ebonyi State Government, wish to formally withdraw as the surety for His Excellency, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

“You may recall Sir, that Senator Anyim Pius Anyim was detained while under investigation and when given bail conditions by the commission, I availed myself as his surety knowing fully well the adverse effect his action and inaction could impose on my constitutional rights should he decides to act in a manner devoid of the expectation of him by the Commission.

“Sir, I regret to inform you that recent events in the last two weeks in my state has given me food for thought and my conscience could no longer allow me to continue to stand as a surety for Senator Pius Anyim.”

Unconfirmed reports around Abakaliki suggest that this recent event may be linked with the fight between Umahi and Anyim which broke out shortly after the governor defected from the PDP to the APC.

