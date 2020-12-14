[FILE PHOTO] Onitsha

The Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of a middle-aged man, who was hit by a truck driver plying one-way at Owerri Road in Onitsha yesterday.







The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the accident occurred around 11:40 a.m. as a result of route violation (one-way driving) by the tipper driver with a blue MAN Diesel truck without a registration number.







“The crash involved a total of three male adults, including the crushed victim. According to eyewitnesses, the truck driver drove against traffic and hit a man who was crossing the expressway after alighting from a tricycle. The man was rushed to Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, by men of the Nigeria Police Force before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka Outpost, who are on the ground to ensure the free flow of traffic while obstruction is being cleared. The body of the man was deposited at the hospital’s morgue after doctors confirmed him dead,” he said.







Kumapayi condoled with the family of the deceased and advised motorists to desist from route violation or one-way driving. According to him, the corps would not take it lightly with any motorist driving against traffic.







He also admonished pedestrians to always use pedestrian bridges where available and to observe traffic drills before crossing the road to avoid crashes.