“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

There have been no additional details provided about his condition, and it is unclear when Giuliani received a positive test for Covid-19.

The former mayor of New York has been crisscrossing the country to battleground states leading the President’s long-shot legal battle to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani has repeatedly disregarded public health guidelines, appearing maskless in state capitols, hotel ballrooms and at indoor news conferences in recent weeks and at many of the events most of the other people in the indoor settings were also not wearing masks.

At some of those events, Giuliani was spotted shaking hands, hugging and taking pictures with people while not wearing a mask. He was most recently at the Georgia capitol in Atlanta on Thursday to attend a Georgia state senate hearing on the November election.

During a break in the hearing, Giuliani removed the mask he was wearing to greet and take pictures with supporters, he travelled to Michigan on Wednesday for a state House committee hearing that lasted four and a half hours during which he was maskless as he pushed misleading claims that the election was stolen from Trump.