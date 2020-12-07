Rudy Giuliani, the personal attorney to president Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19, Trump announced on Sunday, 6 December.
“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
According to BBC, Giuliani was admitted to Georgetown university hospital on Sunday, few hours after Trump shared the news Giuliani confirmed his positive diagnosis by posting on Twitter that he’s getting great care and feeling good.
There have been no additional details provided about his condition, and it is unclear when Giuliani received a positive test for Covid-19.
The former mayor of New York has been crisscrossing the country to battleground states leading the President’s long-shot legal battle to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Giuliani has repeatedly disregarded public health guidelines, appearing maskless in state capitols, hotel ballrooms and at indoor news conferences in recent weeks and at many of the events most of the other people in the indoor settings were also not wearing masks.
At some of those events, Giuliani was spotted shaking hands, hugging and taking pictures with people while not wearing a mask. He was most recently at the Georgia capitol in Atlanta on Thursday to attend a Georgia state senate hearing on the November election.
During a break in the hearing, Giuliani removed the mask he was wearing to greet and take pictures with supporters, he travelled to Michigan on Wednesday for a state House committee hearing that lasted four and a half hours during which he was maskless as he pushed misleading claims that the election was stolen from Trump.
The 76-year-old is considered at high risk for complications from the coronavirus due to his age. Giuliani has been travelling with Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who has appeared at his side at all of the events about the 2020 election in the last week.
Ellis on Sunday tweeted out ‘prayers for Mayor @RudyGiulian’ and called him a tough warrior, she vowed the president’s legal team will continue its efforts to overturn the election results.
Last month, Giuliani’s son Andrew, who is a white house staffer tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a Trump campaign legal team news conference with his father in Washington, DC.
The former mayor is the latest person in the President’s orbit to contract the virus, the President, first lady Melania Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Barron, his chief of staff Mark Meadows and a number of other top aides both in his campaign and in the white house have tested positive in recent months.
