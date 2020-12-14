“Senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to the continuity of government protocols established in executive policy, said John Ullyot, a spokesperson for the national security council.

“The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership, he added.

On Sunday, the first of the freezer-packed vaccine vials from Pfizer made their way to various distribution sites across the nation, vaccination is expected to start Monday, 14 December, with frontline health care workers and residents of nursing homes expected to be at the top of the priority list.