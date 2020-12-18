US President Donald Trump (2L) addresses French President’s wife Brigitte Macron (R) as he shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron (2R) next to US First Lady Melania Trump at the Elysee Palace in Paris on November 10, 2018. ludovic MARIN / AFP

US President Donald Trump has spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron to wish him a quick recovery from the coronavirus, the White House said Friday.

In the conversation, which the White House said took place Thursday, Trump “wished President Macron a speedy recovery and quick return to his full duties,” spokesman Judd Deere said.

“President Trump also extended his best wishes for a Merry Christmas to President Macron, his family, and the People of France,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: US Vice President Pence Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Earlier, Macron said in a video message that he was experiencing several Covid symptoms including “tiredness, headaches, dry cough,” and that his activity was “slowed down.”

Along with Macron, Trump is among a group of several world leaders to have been infected with the novel coronavirus. In his case, he required three days of hospitalization and supplemental oxygen to breathe at the start of October.

AFP