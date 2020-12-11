Tunis/Tunisia — Democratic bloc MP Zouheir Maghzaoui said his parliamentary group, which is observing a sit-in in parliament, may opt for other steps towards escalation.

At a press briefing held Thursday at the headquarters of parliament, Maghzaoui added that the democratic bloc is considering the next steps to be taken which could go as far as “claiming the resignation of the parliament Speaker, or signing a motion of no confidence against him.

“The country needs to emerge from the current crisis, which resembles the one that preceded political assassinations by incitement to violence in 2013,” he pointed out.

He added that Rached Ghannouchi had proposed to issue a statement denouncing the violence without naming the party behind it.

The democratic bloc rejected this proposal and is still waiting for a reaction from the parliament Speaker, he further indicated.

As a sign of support for the “dignity sit-in” observed by democratic bloc’s MPs, delegations representing several national organisations including the Tunisian League for Human Rights, the Tunisian General Labour Union, the Farmers’ Union, the employers’ organisation and the Tunisian Journalists’ Union visited the parliament.

Members of the democratic bloc (40 deputies) decided last Tuesday to stage an open sit-in in parliament to protest that its statement denouncing violence in parliament after the assault of three of its MPs by members of the al-Karama coalition was not passed to the plenary held on Tuesday.