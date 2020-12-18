Tunis/Tunisia — The Supreme Judicial Council (French: CSM) suspended Wednesday the membership of First President of the Court of Cassation Taïeb Rached.

The decision was made pursuant to provisions of Article 40 of the relevant organic law n°34 dated April 28, 2016.

Article 40 stipulates that the mandate will be suspended in the event of the president or one of the council members committing intentional acts resulting in criminal proceedings or misconduct resulting in disciplinary proceedings.