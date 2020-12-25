The founder, Pearl Recycling, a social enterprise engaged in the recycling of solid waste into sustainable and eco-friendly products, Mrs. Olamide Ayeni-Babajide, has changed the narrative around waste reuse in Nigeria. Apart from proffering sustainable solution to Nigeria’s waste management challenge, the social entrepreneur has transformed Pearl Recycling from a local start-up into a globally acclaimed creative furniture business that is pivotal in solving the problem of unemployment through engagements, vocational trainings and empowerment of unemployed women and youths. DANIEL ESSIET reports.

It’s a business most people would likely shrug off. The business of managing waste is arguably, one of the least attractive in Nigeria. Partly because of some misconceptions and stereotypes around waste and of course, Nigerians’ penchant for white collar jobs, not a few men, much less women, would venture into the business widely acknowledged as one of the biggest environmental challenges in the world.

But, unknown to many people, managing waste as a business is credited with having immense prospect for bountiful returns on investment. And apart from being lucrative and hugely rewarding for those courageous enough to venture into it, the satisfaction that comes with contributing to the global campaign for more aggressive action on climate change through encouraging the generation of less waste is also immeasurable.

Interestingly, the founder, Pearl Recycling, a social enterprise engaged in the recycling of solid waste into sustainable and eco-friendly products, Mrs. Olamide Ayeni-Babajide, is one Nigerian environmentalist who appreciates these facts. Accordingly, she has strategically positioned herself and her company to tap into the lucrative waste industry and also contribute to the global battle to save the environment.

Since 2016, when Olamide established Pearl Recycling, she has never looked back. It took her trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2012 for an official engagement to launch what is today a flourishing business in recycling of solid waste.

While in the UAE, she walked into a furniture store and bought a wall décor in the form of a flower. She brought it back home to Lagos, and upon closer examination, she noticed that the beautiful object was made from waste, precisely the husk of a corn plant. From that moment, Olamide’s creative instinct came alive. She started thinking of what to do with the tons of waste generated in Nigeria.

Indeed, Africa’s largest and most populous economy is said to generate more than 32 million tons of solid waste annually, out of which only 20 per cent to 30 per cent is collected. The rest is heaped on the streets, some blocking the canals and drainages and constituting environmental and health hazard.

The social entrepreneur first started a part-time waste recycling business in 2014 before she went fully into the business in 2016 by establishing Pearl Recycling. The company utilises solid waste materials such as tyres, bottles, newspapers, magazines, straws, plastic cutlery, wood, unused CD tapes and even sea-shells, among others, and turns them into objects that have value.

Some of the objects created from the aforementioned wastes include tables, chairs, home décor and various other things to beautify homes and offices. An excited Olamide said one of the products she is most proud of is the Ottoman Table, which is made from recycled tyres.

Through its “waste for cash” initiative, Pearl Recycling employs young Nigerians as waste collectors and pays them a percentage fee to gather the waste products. It also partners with people that generate waste such as vulcanisers. It pays the vulcanisers stipend to have the tyres because according to Olumide, the company does not want the tyres to liter the street.

This means that apart from the beautiful furniture the company produces from up-cycled waste, the business is also helping to create jobs and alleviate poverty.

Indeed, Olamide has been riding on the platform of her waste recycling business to empower people – particularly the uneducated and vulnerable women and girls – by equipping them with the necessary skills to identify valuable discarded waste. She has also been patronising local artisans to help them build their own businesses.

The renowned environmentalist and entrepreneur, who holds a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc Hons) in Computer Engineering with more than eight years’ experience working in multinational Information Technology (IT) companies, said she has also trained hundreds of unemployed women with vocational skills on how to turn waste into beautiful products.

Through its social media platform and website, the company announces opening for unemployed women, vulnerable women, widows, single mothers, jobless individuals and unemployed youths to apply for training. The criterion for selecting people for the training is people without jobs and help.

The training is not entirely free, but affordable. According to Olamide, the company offers training for the poor and downtrodden at 50 per cent discount. She said the good thing is that those who undergo the training and are serious about it will definitely recoup in one month after starting their businesses.

She also said: “The raw materials are everywhere which is wastes. So we look at all these things. We see skills acquisition centers everywhere which are quite more expensive than what we charge, and we also understand the fact that something that does not cost much may really not make sense.

“So, when the training is made free, a beneficiary may decide to forget about it and go back to his or her normal business, but if it costs them something they will appreciate it more.”

More importantly perhaps, Olamide has taken the training a notch higher by creating a group on Instagram and Facebook to continue engaging with beneficiaries. She also teaches them on how to access international grants. “That is why my training is different from other trainings. I help my trainees get TEF scholarship, a lot of international grants and local grants.

“I teach them the rudiment of accessing these grants beyond learning skills and I also let them know that they have to also balance their smartness with hard work. You really cannot depend on 100 per cent hard work alone,” she said.

To help solve the problem of inadequate chairs in public schools, Olamide produced 400 ergonomic classroom chairs from waste and donated same to 20 public schools in Lagos, for instance. The project was sponsored by the US Embassy Abuja.

She has also trained more than 800 students from public schools on waste management. The idea, according to her, is to train 40 students in each school and have about 85 students joining the recycling club. Pearl Recycling has also created up-cycling hubs across Lagos while starting to look at expansion beyond Nigeria.

Recognitions, support pour in interestingly, Olamide’s ground-breaking and inspiring work in waste recycling has not gone without accolades and recognitions by foreign governments and local and international organisations.

For instance, when she first started the business, she got few grants from The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading philanthropy committed to empowering young African entrepreneurs, as well as Women in Management, Business & Public Service (WIMBIZ), a non-profit organisation working to inspire and empower women. These helped the start-up in getting an office space and scale up its operations.

The American Government, the Ford Foundation, and the United States Embassy Abuja through the Department of State have also at one point or the other recognized and supported Olamide.

For instance, in 2017, Olamide was named as Tech Women Emerging Leader by the United States Department of State.

This gave her the opportunity to intern with Symantec at Silicon Valley, USA. She was also selected as an entrepreneur of repute to attend World Entrepreneur Investment Forum at Bahrain in 2017.

That same year, she was selected as a LEAP Africa social innovator and won the award of the most outstanding social innovator in 2018.

That is not all. Olamide was named by the Obama Foundation as an Obama African Leader in 2018 and was selected for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at The Netherlands in 2019.

Beyond earning a degree in Computer Engineering, Olamide holds various international certifications in Informational Technology from Commercial & Industrial Security Corporation (CISCO)-Certified Network Associate (CCNA), and Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) among other certifications.

The social entrepreneur also holds a certificate of proficiency in Circular Economy and Waste Management from Technische Universität Dresden, Germany.