Our Reporter

TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News, Max FM Lagos and Abuja, and Adaba FM, has been certified as a Great Place to Work (GPTW) company.

It was also declared the first and only media company to be certified in Africa by the global authority on workplace culture, The Great Place To Work Institute of the United States of America (U.S.A).

On a night to recognise corporate culture and excellence, TVC Communications received the Gold Standard Certification as a Great Place to Work company and won a top award as being one of the Best Workplaces in Nigeria in the Large Corporate Organisation Category, and Best Practice Award for Excellence in Delivery of Inspiring People Practices.

The award ceremony was organised by the Nigerian arm of the Great Place to Work Institute, a global research and consulting firm that helps organisations identify, create, and sustain great workplaces through the development of high-trust workplace cultures.