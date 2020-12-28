Davido and Burna Boy

According to several unconfirmed reports, Nigerian singers Davido and Burna Boy got into an altercation at a nightclub in Ghana.

A video shared by a Twitter user shows the moment a furious man resembling Davido attacked another man reported to be Burna Boy at Twist nightclub.

It is unclear whether those in the video are the two Nigerian superstars at the time of filing this report as neither of them has reacted to the video.

While some took sides about which of the singers would win in a fistfight, some others likened the reported fight to the Biblical fight between David and Goliath.

Watch the video below:

Davido and Burna Boy exchanging blows @ Twist night club pic.twitter.com/wqeoi4XrCJ — Eugene O’Brien (@eclocks23) December 28, 2020

There have been several reports of bad blood between Davido and Burna Boy.

In May this year, Aloma DMW who is one of the members of Davido’s 30 Billion Gang issued a stern warning to Burna Boy.

The warning came after Burna Boy allegedly dissed Davido. Reacting to the diss, Aloma DMW said that Burna Boy was trying to bite the hand that feeds him

Aloma alleged that Davido put his performance at One African Music Fest on the line after Burna Boy was denied access.

In the video Aloma posted, he also called Burna Boy ungrateful and that he (Aloma) is ready to “come for” Burna Boy if he keeps on hating on Davido

Aloma also advised that hating on another person is not the right way to grow.

Following the emergence of this new video on social media, this is how Nigerians on social media are reacting to the alleged fight between the singers.

It’s very funny to think Burna Boy would beat Davido in a fight fist. If Davido no beat am like werey, make I know wetin cause am. — Richard (@meettheRichard) December 28, 2020

If Davido really fought Burna Boy, then he wouldn’t be the first David to have fought a Giant. — Marvin the Paranoid Android (@Boboye_Ak) December 28, 2020

Did Davido and Burna Boy really exchange blows in Ghana??? — Richard Mofe-Damijo RMD ➐ { ♛ } (@OfficialRMD_) December 28, 2020

I like how Wizkid aka Wizzy was minding his business at the club in Ghana during the whole Davido and Burna Boy wahala You don ever see antelope put mouth for Lion and Tiger fight before? 😂 — Vinnie 😈 (@vinz6199) December 28, 2020

We can’t see the video of Davido and Burna Boy fighting in a club in Ghana Those people dey use candle for club, no light — Your Fav Online Guy 😎 (@iamjosephetim) December 28, 2020