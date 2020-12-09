Justina Asishana – Minna

Two men have been arrested by the Niger state Police Command for being in possession of a human eye.

The suspects, 35 years Buhari Ibrahim and 29 years Birtus Imoh were arrested by Police operatives attached to Gwada Division.

Buhari Ibrahim who claimed to be herbalist was arrested in Munya local government area with the eye and could not give information as to how he got the eye.

Ibrahim claimed that Birtus Imoh gave him the eye to make a charm for him saying that he did not know how and where Birtus got the eye.

His confession led to the arrest of Birtus in Geneko village of Kotonkarfe local government area in Kogi State.

Birtus confessed that he removed the human eye from the corpse of his late brother who died early this year in the same village.

He said that he was told that the human eye would bring him riches which is the reason why he decided to use one adding that he was tired of being poor.

He said that he had to exhume his brother’s corpse in other remove his eyes and use it for the charm.

The Police Public Relationships Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun said that the suspect has confessed to the crime.

He added that the suspects will soon be arraigned in court for prosecution.