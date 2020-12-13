Sagbama and Southern Ijaw local government areas of Bayelsa State are poised to resolve the age-long land dispute and protracted litigations between Isoni and Azama communities in the two LGAs.

Isoni community of Sagbama LGA and Azama of Southern Ijaw LGA have been locked in a bitter dispute over ownership of the Seibo land and Katoru Creek since the 1950s.

The Chairman of Sagbama LGA, Embeleakpo Alale and his Southern Ijaw counterpart, Kia Nigeria, on Sunday embarked on a fact-finding mission to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of recurring friction between the two border communities.

At a peace accord meeting with traditional rulers and critical stakeholders, the council chairmen thanked the Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, for his intervention.

They urged the people of Isoni and Azama communities to set aside their differences and embrace dialogue.

They stressed that reconciliation is one of the key pillars of the Governor Douye Diri-led administration, noting that peace is vital to rapid development.

The two council chairmen are facilitating the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by the traditional rulers of both communities to restore lasting peace in the area.