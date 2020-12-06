By Emma Una, Calabar

The bodies of two persons were at the weekend fished out of the Yahe river in Yala Local Government Area after the truck they were travelling with plunged into the river.

The names of those killed in the crash are given as Kierian Inaku and Friday and were said to be close friends who were on their way to load sea sand for sale.

According to an eyewitness, Kierian, the truck driver asked Friday who sells drinks to join him in the truck to carry sand and thereafter place his crates of drinks in the truck for their journey back. The eyewitness who gave his name as Oketa Eje said he saw what happened from his farm at the bank of the river.

“The truck tried to overtake another truck on top of the bridge and in the process the other truck tried to avoid a gaping hole on the bridge and veered to the left. To avoid hitting the other truck, the ill-fated truck went over the embankment and plunged into the river “.

He said the front tyres of the truck were suspended on the bridge while the back tyres were inside the water.

” It is a mystery that the truck could skid over the high barricade on the bridge and plunge into the river. We have not experienced a case like that on this bridge”. Oketa stated.

He said the bodies of the two young men have been deposited at the Lutheran Hospital Mortuary, Yahe.

