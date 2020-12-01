At least two people were killed and several others injured on Tuesday, 1 December, when they were hit by a car in the western German city of Trier, Mail Online reports.

Police rushed to the city centre after a car drove into a pedestrian area near the city’s main market.

Public broadcaster SWR reported that the driver had been detained by police, adding that details of the incident were unclear.

Officers have warned people to avoid the scene and said they are on the scene alongside ambulance crews.

“We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured, two people have died according to preliminary indications. Please continue to avoid the downtown area, police said on Twitter.

An eyewitness told local press that a dark grey SUV drove at high speed into a crowd of pedestrians, and many were thrown in the air as it ploughed through them.

The city’s Lord mayor described the incident as a rampage saying two people had been killed and at least ten injured.

The city centre has been closed off, rescue crews have been scrambled to help the victims and helicopters are circling above the scene.

All shops in the area have closed their doors and shocked bystanders have been seen sitting in doorways weeping.

Local schools are closing and parents have been told that their children will not be permitted to travel home by themselves.

Like this: Like Loading...