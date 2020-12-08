FRSC

Two escape death as patrol tanker crashes in Anambra

Two persons died yesterday while four others sustained various degrees of injury in a lone accident involving a commercial bus around Fidiwo on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.







Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson for Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta. Akinbiyi explained that the accident, which occurred around 11:20 a.m, was caused by speeding and loss of control by the driver.







He noted that the vehicle, marked YEE 202 XA, skidded off the road and somersaulted into a swampy ditch. The traffic official added that seven persons were involved in the accident, comprising two men, four women, and a girl. Two women died on the spot.







“According to eyewitnesses, the driver was on excessive speed before he suddenly lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle skidded off the road and somersaulted into a ditch with two female passengers on board the Sharon space bus dying on the spot,” he said.







He, however, noted that the agency was yet to ascertain if the kid’s mother was among the dead. He commiserated with the relatives of the deceased, calling on motorists to avoid speeding to stay alive.







This is coming a day after an accident, which involved a diesel-laden tanker, a Volvo truck and a Toyota car at Mobalufon, Ijebu-Ode on the Sagamu-Benin Expressway claimed one life. The accident was caused by the driver of the Volvo truck marked APP-595 XW, who drove against traffic.

MEANWHILE, two persons escaped death when a truck laden with diesel crashed at Nawfia, along the old Enugu road yesterday. Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp bend. The driver and his conductor came out unhurt.







In another development, five persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in an accident involving a truck and a commercial tricycle in Onitsha, Anambra State. It was gathered that the truck had collided with the tricycle while driving against traffic, leaving five of the seven occupants seriously injured.







The Anambra State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed the two accidents yesterday, said no life was lost.







Kumapayi warned motorists, especially truck drivers to abide by stipulated speed limits in built-up areas to avoid unnecessary road accidents during the yuletide season, while also wishing the victims a quick recovery.







This is coming a day after a truck driver, Michael Okorie, was killed by suspected revenue collectors at Bridgehead, Onitsha, Anambra. The 25-year-old deceased driver was said to have been pursued by the revenue collectors on Sunday, as he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a concrete barricade in the area.







The incident infuriated some youths in the area, who blocked the highway and set bonfires on the road. The victim, it was gathered, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.