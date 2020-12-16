Mike Odiegwu, Port Harcourt

TWO persons died and many sustained injuries yesterday following the stampede at a Christmas palliative sharing centre in Rumudara, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Port Harcourt.

A source, who gave her name as Blessing, said owners of the warehouse invited everyone who registered with them in Obio/Akpor to come for their Christmas palliatives, but they did not control the crowd who struggled to gain access to the venue.

Police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni said the palliatives were being distributed by INKSNATION, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Omoni said two persons died while many others sustained injuries.

He said: “The stamped happened at an event centre along the Rumuodara axis of the East/West Road, Obio/Akpor council, where palliatives were being shared.

“The palliatives were being distributed by INKSNATION, a Non-Governmental Organisation to her registered members from Ikwerre, Emohua and Obio/Akpor councils. There was a stampede, two people died while some sustained injuries and are receiving treatment.

“The situation is under control and Commissioner of Police Joseph Mukan has instituted a probe. Further developments will be communicated accordingly.”