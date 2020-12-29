A health worker seen wearing a PPE amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two more doctors have died of the coronavirus disease in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, Mr Anthony Ogunleye, the FCTA said a female doctor with the Gwarimpa General hospital, passed on two weeks ago while a private medical doctor died last week.

Following the recent developments, the known number of medical doctors that have succumbed to COVID-19 in the FCT now stands at four since the outbreak of the virus in March.

“Since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the FCT on March 27th, 2020, a total of 4 doctors working in both public and private hospitals have regrettably succumbed to the disease,” the statement partly read.

“The latest, being a female doctor from Gwarimpa General hospital, who passed on two weeks ago and a private medical doctor over the last one week.”

The statement was in reaction to a report credited to the Chairman of the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Enema Amodu, that FCTA hospitals were currently rendering skeletal services due to the death of 20 medical doctors from COVID-19.

While making reference to the acting Secretary of the Health and Human Services Secretariat of the FCTA, Dr Mohammed Kawu, Ogunleye said all FCTA hospitals were operating at full capacity, inclusive of emergencies for adults and children, delivery and maternity services, theatre services, laboratory and pharmaceutical services, and hospital kitchens.

“All FCTA hospitals are operating at full capacity inclusive of emergencies for adults and children, delivery and maternity services, theatre services (operating 24 hour services), laboratory and pharmaceutical services, and hospital kitchens. All clinics will resume full services after the Christmas holidays on Tuesday, 29th of December, 2020.

“While there had been incidences where COVID-19 positive patients had infected some medical personnel, these personnel and indeed the patients have been treated and discharged and the affected hospital areas fully decontaminated without any adverse effect on the overall functionality of the hospitals.

