No fewer than two persons have been feared dead in a stampede that occurred in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning at the Rumudara/Tank of the East/West road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area as customers of an online marketing firm, Inksnation besieged the company for the food items.

Hundreds of customers, who registered with the company, gathered at its office with the hope of shopping for items with the money in their electronic wallet.

The situation turned worse when the crowd increased and struggled to enter the premises and the firm could not control the people who turned out.

Following the stampede from the huge crowd, many fainted while two others were reported dead.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni confirmed the incident. He added that an investigation have been launched into the incident and those found culpable will face the law.