Two women kidnap suspects, on Thursday, Dember 10, 2020, met their waterloo after they and their male accomplice attempted to abduct a four-year-old boy at Iwo, Osun State, a development that prompted an angry mob to burn them to death.

The incident which happened at the market Square called Oja-Oba saw the women being caught and the man managing to escape.

While the villagers embarked on a door-to-door search to find the male suspect, the two women were beaten to a pulp before being set ablaze.

A resident told The Nation the suspects were first taken to the Palace of the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, for him to decide their fate but were told to take them away.

In reaction to the development, the Iwo palace spokesman, Ibrahim Ali, said the report was false and that the crowd were supposed to take the suspects to the nearest police station since Oba Akanbi was not around when the incident happened.

Confirming the development, the State Commissioner of Police , CP Adie Undie, said the angry mob prevented the police from rescuing the suspects.An eyewitness who threw more light on the development said: “Today Thursday, December 10th 2020, few days after a ritualist den was found in Iwo, another set of kidnappers pretending to be mad people were caught in Iwo and they have allegedly kidnapped 4 children, during the interrogations before they are set ablaze by angry Iwo citizens, one of them said they are from Ogbomoso Oyo State. “And according to one of the suspects that was caught at Ori-Eru area in Iwo Osun State, they were three but the third accomplice, a man ran away. This issue was a sad scene in Iwo today as well. Iwo citizens were not patient enough and resulted to jungle justice in front of Oluwo palace. And those two women were burnt to ashes as the male one escape” Another witness said, “The kidnappers were, however, beaten mercilessly by the angry youths and the heights of Jungle Justice set in when the two Kidnappers were set ablaze some minutes ago. The kidnappers have been burnt to bones and the angry mob kept pouring fuel on the corpse saying they must turn to ashes before they leave the scene.

“The duo kidnappers are foreigners as they’re not aware of the current happenings in the town and how angry the people are towards criminality and cruelty towards the human creatures”

