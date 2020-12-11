Two criminals were on Friday, December 15, 2020, gunned down following a gunfire exchange between officers of the Nigerian Police Force and suspected armed robbers in Onitsha, Anambra State.

The alleged armed robbers who are members of a gang led by Ikanda (a notorious criminal) operating along Zik’s avenue in the commercial city, on sighting the police engaged them in a gun duel till they were overpowered. However, two other accomplices were said to have escaped during the bullet exchange.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made double barrel gun four (4) live cartridges, two expended cartridges, a charm, two wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and two techno phones.

Confirming the incident in a statement made available to the press, the Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed said:

“On the 11/12/2020 at about 10:10 am, there was a distress call that four armed robbery suspects who belonged to a gang led by Ikanda (a notorious armed robber presently remanded in prison custody in connection with a murder case) were operating along Zik’s Avenue by Miss Ellems Onitsha.

“Following the distress call, Police operatives attached to Fegge Division Onitsha quickly responded and rushed to the scene.

“As soon as the suspected armed robbers sighted the police they engaged them into a gun duel. In the process, two suspects were fatally wounded and overpowered while two others escaped.

“The injured suspects one alias Dorgba and Fela whose real names are yet unknown were rushed to the hospital for treatment but certified dead on arrival by a medical doctor and their corpses deposited at the mortuary.

“Meanwhile, one locally made double barrel gun four(4) live cartridges, two expended cartridges, a charm, two wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, two techno phones, and other items were recovered from the suspects and registered as exhibits.

“The Command once again reassure ‘Ndi Anambra’ of their safety before, during, and after this Yuletide season and urged them not to relent in providing timely information through the emergency number 07039194332 for a prompt response.”

Like this: Like Loading...