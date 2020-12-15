Two members of the House of Representatives have joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmakers were Datti Yako of the People’s Democractic Patry (PDP) from Kano State and Danjuma Shittu of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) from Taraba State.

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila read their defection letters during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Yako and Shittu blamed leadership tussles within PDP and APGA as their reasons for dumping their political parties respectively.

Kano lawmaker Yako defeated the former chairperson of the House Appropriations committee, Abdulmumin Jibrin, during a rerun election ordered by the Court of Appeal in Kaduna in 2019.

He was said to have been backed by the ruling APC in Kano during the election on the condition that he would defect to the party after his inauguration.

Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu urged the speaker to declare their seats vacant, citing relevant sections of the constitution.

Also, deputy minority leader, Toby Okechukwu, said a Supreme Court judgement ruled that the only crisis that warrants any lawmaker to change parties is that at the national level.

