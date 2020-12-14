Ibadan

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday confirmed the kidnap of two foreigners in Ibadan, the state capital. It was gathered that the two foreigners, who are Indians, were kidnapped last Wednesday.

They were kidnapped around 4:00 p.m. at a pharmaceutical firm near Toll Gate on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. They were said to be driving out of the company’s premises when the kidnappers, who were trailing them, opened fire on their vehicle’s tyres, which forced the vehicles to a halt.

The Oyo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday. Fadeyi said police officers are on the trail of the criminals, but did not say if the kidnappers had made contact with the families.

He, however, urged expatriates to be vigilant during this period. “Modalities have been emplaced while concerted effort intensified to rescue them from their captor(s).

“Likewise, all expatriates are advised to be vigilant and be watchful especially during this period, while security agencies should be alerted when they see any suspicious movement around their facilities,” he said.

Hundreds of Indian nationals live and work in Nigeria, especially in the pharmaceutical sector. Kidnapping for ransom targeting foreigners and prominent Nigerians is common in Nigeria. The victims are usually released unhurt after ransom payments, but the police rarely confirm any money was paid.

Last week, a Chinese engineer kidnapped in Ekiti State was freed after the payment of ransom. His freedom was confirmed on the day a team of security personnel in neighbouring Ondo State arrested suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Israel Adeusi, the traditional ruler of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo.

The Chinese expatriate was one of the engineers working with the company handling the new Ado-Iyin road. Gunmen killed a police officer serving as his escort before whisking him away from the site.

