From Justina Asishana, Minna

Armed bandits have kidnapped two persons at Tassapma area of Maitumbi, a suburb of Minna, the Niger State capital.

They also injured several others.

The attack caused panic among Minna residents, as gunshots were heard.

The incident occurred about 11pm on Sunday.

The attack happened barely 48 hours after bandits attacked another community, Kuchi, in Munya Local Government and abducted 17 people.

It was learnt that the hoodlums invaded the community through Pyata hills, using torchlight to find their way into the community.

Suspicious about the strange movement, youths, who were returning home that night, alerted vigilance group members, who mobilised to confront the bandits.

But as the bandits drew closer, they began shooting and seeing the vigilance group members, the shooting was intensified, which led to the injury of some of the vigilance group members and kidnapping of others.

One of the kidnapped victims is believed to be the head of the local vigilante in the community. He has not been seen after the attack.

The Nation gathered that the kidnappers have demanded N5million ransom from the families of the victims.

The injured are receiving treatment at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna, while residents have fled to nearby Maitumbi Primary School.

The Chairman of the local government, Abubakar Gomma, confirmed the incident.

He said residents were relocated from the community for fear of another attack.

The chairman, who visited the victims at the primary school, accompanied by the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mamman Musa and the lawmaker representing Bosso Constituency in the House of Assembly, Malik Madaki, expressed concern about the attack.

He said the council would work with security agencies to protect lives and property.